‘Cross Cebu 600’ moved anew

CEBU CITY, Philippines—One of the biggest cycling events in Cebu this year, the Cross Cebu 600, will be moved to another schedule again.

The organizers of the race from Cross 600 PH told CDN Digital that they are moving the race from November 6-7, 2021 to November 12-14, 2021.

The main reason for rescheduling the race around Cebu island is to give way to a motocross event this weekend that covers part the official route of the race.

Organizers didn’t want to risk having their participants race simultaneously with motocross participants.

A total of 300 cyclists will be vying for supremacy in the race that features fix categories in pro, elite, advance, beginner, women’s and mountain bike, all with generous cash prizes at stake.

The pro category features the longest distance at 600 kilometers. The race will be divided into three stages.

The elite category with a 400km distance covers two stages while the rest of the categories in advance (200k), beginner (100k), women’s (100k), mountain bike (100k), and fun ride (30k) have a single stage each.

Since the pro and elite categories have multiple stages, it will be held first on November 12, 2021 while the rest of the categories will fire off on the succeeding dates.

Currently, the organizers are finalizing the list of participants.

Veteran race director Joel Baring of Sports and Fitness Enthusiasts (SAFE) will man the race route.

