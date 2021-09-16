‘Cross Cebu 600’, cycling race traversing Cebu Island, moved to Nov.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The much-awaited “Cross Cebu 600” – a cycling race traversing the entire island of Cebu – will be moved to a more convenient date on November 5 to 7.

This cycling race is organized by a newly-formed cycling group, the Cross 600 PH. There are seven categories featured in the race including the pro (600-kilometers), elite (400k), advance (200k), beginner (100k), women’s (100k), mountain bike (100k), and fun ride (30k).

The race is supposedly scheduled this month, particularly on September 24 to 26, but due to the strict quarantine protocols set because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organizers decided to reschedule it to November.

The pro category of the “Cross Cebu 600” will kick off on November 5 that will start at the Mandani Bay in Mandaue City to Bogo City, north Cebu for stage one.

Stage two will be on November 6 from Bogo City to Moalboal, southwest Cebu. The final stage from Moalboal to Mandaue City will be held on November 7 to cover the grueling 600-kilometer race.

Meanwhile, the elite category, will run from November 6 to 7. The same as the pro category, the race will start at the Mandani Bay and will have its stage one finish line in Bogo City. The second or final stage will be on November 7 from Bogo City to Moalboal.

The advance, beginner, women’s and mountainbike categories are scheduled on November 6. All categories will start at the Mandani Bay and will finish in Bogo City.

The advance category will traverse beyond Bogo City. It will cover the towns of Medellin and Daanbantayan and going back to Bogo City to cover its 200k distance.

The upcoming race offers a whopping P550,000 in cash prizes for the winning cyclists. In addition, cash prizes will be given to individual best performers such as the top three kings of the mountain and the best sprinter.

The race is organized by the Cross 600 PH while the technical side will be handled by veteran race director Joel Baring of the Sports and Fitness Enthusiasts (SAFE).

/dbs

