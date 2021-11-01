Cassy Legaspi channels her inner beauty queen

CEBU, Philippines — After dressing up as Korean actress Han So-Hee character in the series ‘My Name’ for this year’s Halloween, Cassy Legaspi once again created buzz on social media as she glammed up as Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

On Instagram, Legaspi donned the famous “patriotic” ear cuff and the fiery red dress, the same as what Gray wore during the Miss Universe 2018. Legaspi can also be seen wearing the “Miss Universe” sash.

“To everyone with a dream, know that’s your dreams are valid. And on your path, you are never denied and only redirected” – Miss Universe 2018, Catriona Gray 👑,” Legaspi quoted Gray in her Instagram post.

Legaspi’s beauty queen look captivated netizens and celebrities as it made thousands of likes and comments including from Gray herself.

“Okay, Queen! 😍😍😍❤️,” Gray wrote in the comment section.

“Omg! The Queen herself!!! Thank you so much 😭🙏🏻👑!!” Legaspi replied.

The 20-year-old actress is the daughter of celebrity couple Zoren Legaspi and Carmina Villarroel. She is one-half of the couple’s twins, the other half is her brother Mavy Legaspi.

