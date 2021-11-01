Barili cops’ appeal: Help us catch killer of Balao resident

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Policemen from Barili Police Station appeal to residents to help them identify the killer of a man who was gunned down by a motorcycle riding gunman on Sunday afternoon, October 31, in Barangay Balao in Barili town in southwest Cebu.

Police Staff Sergeant Jeffrey Alpas, desk officer of Barili Police Station, said that they had not yet established a possible motive in the killing of Cristito Pardillo, 45, a resident of the barangay.

An unidentified motorcycle-riding gunman shot Pardillo several times on Sunday, killing Pardillo, who sustained several gunshot wounds in the body.

Alpas said that the gunman used a 9 mm caliber pistol in the attack.

Investigation showed that Pardillo and his live-in partner or common-law wife were on their way home after buying goods at the Barili Public Market when the gunman attacked Pardillo.

Alpas said that they had no leads or witnesses in the killing of Pardillo.

He said that the area also where Pardillo was shot had not CCTVs so this was the reason he appealed to the public to help them catch the killer of Pardillo.

“Negative pa, wala paman nakakuha ang investigator on case kay lisod man kay kadtong lugara ngadto gd kay walay CCTV, layo na sa lungsod unya wala poy mga tawo nga ni cooperar pod diri, ” Alpas added.

(We still have not gathered enough evidence because the investigator on the case had difficulties because the area had no CCTVs, it is also far from the town proper and the people there refused to cooperate with them.)



