Robbery eyed in car rental coordinator’s killing in Lapu-Lapu as gunman took bag with P1.5M

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu policemen are not discounting the possibility of robbery as the motive in the killing on Friday evening, October 15, of a car rental coordinator, especially since the gunman took the red bag allegedly containing P1.5 million from the victim.

Police Senior Master Sergeant Dennis Singson, desk officer of Lapu-Lapu City Police Station, said that the Deen Vincent Jumawan, 48, of Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City, was carrying a bag with P1.5 million to the office supposedly the salaries of the car rental employees and so with the money gone, robbery was a possible motive in the killing.

Singson said that for now they were checking the security cameras in the area and interviewing witnesses for possible leads that might help them catch the gunman.

He also said that they were also getting the statement of a certain Mark, who was with Jumawan, when latter was gunned down.

Initial investigation showed that Jumawan and Mark, who work in the car rental company, went to their office on the third floor of a building in Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City at 8:30 p.m. that day.

Jumawan was a car rental coordinator who handles all incoming and outgoing rentals and Mark was reportedly his co-worker.

During that time, they were allegedly bringing with them a bag containing the P1.5 million.

Singson said that the money was intended for the salaries of the car rental company.

But as Jumawan was about to open the car rental’s office door, a man, who was following them suddenly pulled out a gun and shot Jumawan twice.

Mark, who saw what happened, managed to run and hide from the assailant.

Singson said that after the gunman shot Jumawan, the assailant then picked up the bag with the money and fled.

Singson also said that there was no struggle or argument, the gunman allegedly just shot Jumawan in the back twice.

The security guard, however, said that he heard three shots fired and rushed to the third floor to check on what happened there.

He said that he then found Jumawan dead with gunshot wounds in the body.

But Singson said that they only found two empty shells of a .45 caliber pistol at the crime scene.

“Suma pa sa initial investigation, kaning biktima, rental coordinator ni siya, nagkuha siyag kwarta ngadto sa iyang balay unahan sa iyang opisina. Pag abot sa opisina, gisundan siya unya gipusil diretso sa iyang luyo, .45 caliber [was used],” Singson said.

(According to the initial investigation, the victim, a rental coordinator, went to get the money in his house, which is near the office. When he reached the office, he was being followed and then shot in the back with a .45 caliber [pistol].)

“Mao to patay diretso, pag-igo niya gikuha ang bag [red] nga gisudlag kwarta. Mao to dagan dayun unya nisibat,” he said.

(He was instantly killed. Then after the victim fell the gunman picked up the bag with the money, and run and fled the area.)

Singson said relatives of the victim was coordinating with police and had given their statements that might help in the investigation and help catch the killer.

