bai Hotel Cebu’s Café bai reopens its doors this November 23

bai Hotel Cebu‘s all-day buffet dining, Cafe bai is reopening starting this November 23.

After more than a year of hiatus, several renovations were made for a more exciting culinary adventure. Known to be the favorite buffet dining destination of the many, Café bai will continue to offer a wide selection of tasty treats from East to West.

As the restrictions of the pandemic slowly go back at ease, Café bai will be back with a new face and a fresher take on its dining options. Get ready to feast as the buffet spread will feature no less than 25 different food sections bearing palatable taste from Asian to Western cuisines—plus each station would also showcase chefs that would do live cooking so that one would get to experience and see how the dish is being made.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing though, several safety protocols will take place—a brand bai Hotel Cebu is known for. For the new normal Café bai buffet, it will implement a one-way route upon getting food to ensure a safe and worry-free dining experience. Café bai went renovations as it aims to serve guests better and safer as we run along with the pandemic.

Café bai will be operational on November 23, 2021 starting on lunch and dinner buffet. The breakfast buffet will start the following day, November 24,2021. Rates are at Php 988 nett per head for breakfast from 6 AM – 10 AM, Php 1,010 nett per head for lunch from 12 NN – 2:30 PM, and for Php 1,088 nett.

For more information on bai Hotel Cebu’s Cafe bai, you may follow their Facebook page at bai Hotel Cebu or call them at (032)342 8888 or (032) 355 8888 or (032) 888 2500 .

