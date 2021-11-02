Cebu City reminds establishments: Minors included in capacity count

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Establishments in Cebu City are reminded that minors count in the maximum capacity set in their establishments under Alert Level 2.

This is after the city’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) saw a rise in minors going out and about in malls, parks, restaurants, and shops after the policy allowing them to go out while accompanied by vaccinated guardians has been imposed.

Lawyer Colin Rossel, the consultant to Acting Mayor Michael Rama, said that in the formulation of a maximum capacity for indoor and outdoor establishments, children must be counted as one individual regardless of age.

“Including na siya ang mga bata sa pagcount sa capacity. That’s why ang pagka word ana, 50 percent of the venue capacity, the minors that will be accompanied by fully vaccinated guardians will be included in that computation,” said Rosell.

Children have to be counted as one individual each because the point of limiting the capacity is to reduce the spread of the virus and children are just as risky as any adult.

The rise of the number of children in establishments has concerned the city authorities as another COVID-19 surge may come if this movement is not controlled.

Yet the EOC clarifies that it does not want to impose more restrictions on children as they need the chance to go out after more than a year of staying at home.

“If we cannot even be careful and self-regulate within our own families, that says more about the parents than the government. But I would like to remind the parents and guardians that in our 3rd surge, there have been a lot of minors who acquired the virus. Just because they’re young, doesn’t mean they’re exempt from getting infected,” Councilor Joel Garganera, the deputy chief implementor of the EOC said.

Acting Mayor Michael Rama clarified that the city is only following the Alert Level 2 classification, the new system being piloted in certain regions in the country, and the classification clearly allows minors to go out.

The city is just implementing the policy but with modified regulations to ensure the safety of the public by ensuring that the parents are fully vaccinated.

Rosell said they understant that the issue is on the compliance of establishments to the health protocols especially now that the children are able to visit indoor malls and stores.

In order to put up additional safety measures, Rosell pointed out that the city had to require establishments to submit a contingency plan to cater to the changes in these changes in the customer demographics.

“Ato gireenforce nga we even required them again to submit a contingency plan gikan sa ilang mga equipment to prevent the spread of infection,” said Rosell.

Rama added that the direction of the city is towards vaccinating the children more than anything else especially those aged 12 to 17 years old.

Eventually, children of all ages may finally be vaccinated and their going out to public places will no longer be a risk.

/bmjo

