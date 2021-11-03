In Oslob, adolescents to get COVID vaccines this November

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Young adults in Oslob town in southern Cebu may get their COVID-19 vaccine shots this month.

This after the town’s Rural Health Unit (RHU) announced that they are aiming to start inoculation of adolescents, age 12 to 17-years-old, this November.

In an advisory published on social media , Oslob Municipal Health Officer, Dr. Maria Teresa Malazarte said they will prioritize minors without co-morbidities.

“Those children without comorbidities will be vaccinated first. Those with comorbidities will need clearance from the doctors,” Malazarte stated.

Oslob’s RHU also told parents to ensure their children are masterlisted either on their online registration portal or through their barangays, and to wait for their schedule.

“Further instructions will be provided once confirmed for an appointment,” she added.

Parents are also instructed to bring either birth certificates, baptismal certificates, or IDs during their children’s scheduled vaccination.

Oslob is a fourth-class town located approximately 118 kilometers south of Cebu City. As of 2020, it has a population of approximately 29,200.

Last September, the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) gave the go-signal for US vaccine manufacturer Moderna to inoculate teens between 12 to 17 years old.

Moderna is the second COVID-19 vaccine brand the Philippine government has granted with Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to inoculate young adults.

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, also from the U.S., was earlier granted a EUA to vaccinate children 12 to 15-years-old.

RELATED STORIES

Talisay City starts vaccination of minors on Nov. 3

Lapu to start vaccination of minors on Wednesday

/ dcb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy