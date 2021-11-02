Lapu to start vaccination of minors on Wednesday

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- Lapu-Lapu City announced that starting Wednesday, November 3, 2021, the city will start inoculating minors aged 12 to 17 years old.

Lapu-Lapu Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said that they will prioritize only minors from Lapu-Lapu City.

He added that they will also not allow walk-ins for vaccination of minors and they shall strictly follow their schedules.

The COVID-19 vaccination drive for minors will be held at the Hoops Dome in Barangay Gun-ob.

“Kinahanglan gayud nga anaay madawat nga text sa schedule una mo adto sa vaccination site. Maong palihug lang sa pag paabot sa inyong madawat nga text confirmation,” Chan said in a Facebook post.

The mayor said that a minor shall only be accompanied by one of his/her parents or guardian when going to the vaccination site.

The minor who would be inoculated would only need to present a school ID, while parents who would accompany them would need to present the original NSO Birth Certificate of the minor or a certified true copy of the said document.

If no original birth certificate is available, they can also present the baptismal certificate of the minor, school records which indicate the name of the parent, or a barangay clearance signed by their barangay captain.

The parent would also need to present a valid ID to validate that he/she is a resident of the city.

Meanwhile, for guardians, they would need to present an Affidavit of Guardianship and a valid ID.

Those minors with comorbidities are also urged to bring along with them a medical clearance from their physician.

“Maningkamot kita nga atong makab-ot ang kalampusan batok aning Covid-19 nga sakit,” Chan said.

Currently, only two brands of the COVID-19 vaccines were given an emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to be inoculated to minors. These are Moderna and Pfizer.

