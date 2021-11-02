Talisay City starts vaccination of minors on Nov. 3

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City will begin the vaccination of the city’s minors aged 12 to 17 years old tomorrow, November 3, 2021, in three vaccination sites.

Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas posted on his Facebook post that he has met with the City Health officials to discuss the vaccination for minors and they have decided to dedicate some sites for it.

The sites would include Lagtang, Starmall, and Gaisano. These will be solely for minors who have no comorbidities.

“Another concern namo is this: we will accept individuals ages 12 to 17 years old but only those WITHOUT CO-MORBIDITIES. Meaning, kanang mga 12-17 year olds nga wala nag-experience ug sakit since pagkabata pa nila such as congenital heart disease, hubak, seizure, epilepsy, ug uban pa,” said Gullas.

The parents who will accompany the minors must fill up a form and answer a questionnaire to establish the current health condition of their children.

The Department of Health (DOH) has already issued the guidelines to the health offices that minors with comorbidities must be vaccinated at hospitals or within a 5 kilometer radius from one.

“I really hope nga makasabot ra ang tanan. Gituyo ni nato para malikayan sab nato ang mga posibleng komplikasyon, simbako lang,” said Mayor Gullas.

Gullas reminds the residents that minors must be accompanied by their guardians during the vaccination and the guardians must consent to the vaccination.

“Nalipay gyud ko’g daku niini. This would mean more of our constituents will be protected against Covid-19 and will bring us more closer to herd immunity. Vaccination starts at 9am. Sakto karon kay break pa ang mga bata,” added the m /rcg

RELATED STORIES:

Over 76K Talisay City residents receive COVID-19 jabs

Low turnout among walk-ins prompts Talisay to do mobile vaccination

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy