Lapu-Lapu starts vaccinating minors: 236 children jabbed

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-lapu City government was able to inoculate 236 minors on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, as the city started its vaccination program for minors, whose ages ranged from 12 years old to 17 years old.

Out of the 236 minors, 19 were found to have comorbidities.

Earlier, the city had reserved 500 slots for minors, who would participate in the vaccination program yesterday.

The inoculation for minors against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) was held at Hoops Dome in Barangay Gun-ob.

Marivic Limatog, a parent of a 12-year old daughter from Barangay Babag, said that she accompanied her daughter for the schedule of her vaccination.

She said that she decided to have her daughter vaccinated against COVID-19 to give her protection, especially that her daughter would always go out of their house.

“Dugay na gyud mi naghuwat for minors kay labi na siya magsige og gawas. You know for mental health reason also, amo gyud siya pagawason. Unya para lang makuan among mind as parents nga vaccinated siya samtang nigawas,” Limatog said.

(We have been waiting for quite a while for minors [to be vaccinated] especially since she would often go out of the house. You know, for mental health reason, also, that is why we let her go out of the house. And for us parents to have peace of mind, we want her vaccinated when she would go out of the house.)

Limatog added that they also did some research regarding the safety of the vaccine as well as consulted their relatives who work in the medical field.

The minor, who would be inoculated would only need to present a school ID, while parents who would accompany them would need to present the original NSO Birth Certificate of the minor or a certified true copy of the document.

If no original birth certificate is available, they can also present the baptismal certificate of the minor, school records which indicate the name of the parent, or a barangay clearance signed by their barangay captain.

The parent would also need to present a valid ID to validate that he/she is a resident of the city.

Meanwhile, for guardians, they would need to present an Affidavit of Guardianship and a valid ID.

Those minors with comorbidities are also urged to bring along with them a medical clearance from their physician.

RELATED STORIES

Lapu to start vaccination of minors on Wednesday

Cebu City begins vaccination of minors

Gov’t adviser: Vaccinate minors first before giving boosters to others

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy