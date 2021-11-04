Book your pre-holiday stay with Waterfront Cebu’s 11.11 Room Sale

With the merriest season officially underway, stress levels are starting to rise with all the needed preparations. A pre-holiday break is something that one should consider now without the need of going far!

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino gives guests an opportunity to make their dream “staycation” in the city a reality with the hotel’s upcoming one-day sale dubbed as Waterfront Cebu 11.11 Flash Sale.

For only PHP 2,011.00 net per night (single/double occupancy), one can enjoy a safe, and wonderful overnight stay at the premier city hotel and get to have fun by the pool or sweat it out in the gym as it comes with a complimentary use of the pool and gym. If that’s not enough to relieve stress, one can get a chance encounter of lady luck as the special room promo also includes free entrance to the casino. Terms and conditions apply.

The special room voucher can be availed and booked only during the day of the sale, November 11, 2021 (Thursday). Stay date is valid until December 15, 2021.

To avail of the special room promo, one may call the hotel at (032) 232-6888 or (032) 230-9000.

ADVERTORIAL