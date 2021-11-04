Manny Lopez has yet to decide on his running mate for the 2022 elections

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Vice presidential aspirant Manny Lopez said he has not yet decided on who to choose as his running mate for the 2022 elections.

Lopez, who is also the vice-chairman of the national advisory board of the Labor Party of the Philippines (LPP), also known as the Workers and Peasants Party, said that he is looking for a candidate who is “the best, most qualified, most committed, and has a track record that can solve the complex problems in the country.”

He said those things would be the party’s basis in choosing a presidential candidate regardless of party affiliations and other considerations, as long as he/she can do what is best for the country and the people.

“At this point po, wala pa po tayong presidential candidate. Officially, wala pa po tayong presidential candidate. Pero syimpre ang gusto natin ang the best, most qualified, most committed, at yung may track record na talagang makakapagsisilbi at matutugunan ang mga suliranain ng sambayanang pilipino,” he said.

Lopez, however, clarified that he is initially not inclined to join politics, saying he even declined several times the request of the party’s late chairman Jose Malvar Villegas and their coalition Partido Federal ng Pilipinas’ (PFP) for him to run for the nation’s second-highest position.

He said he had no choice but to subscribe to the wishes of the late Villegas and that he would stand firm on the decision of their coalition.

The vice presidential aspirant bared this during the LPP’s Visayas Conference 2021 on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at the Waterfront Hotel and Casino in Lahug, Cebu City.

Lopez, however, said they are looking for somebody who can address and embrace the party’s principles and leadership practices to be in tandem with the coalition’s choice of a presidential candidate.

Lopez also said that he is willing to withdraw his bid if the party decides so.

“I am willing to withdraw or subscribe to the choice of the coalition and help in making sure the official tandem that will be finalized by November 15, to make sure that they will present the next administration that will face the huge and complex challenges that we will be facing as a nation,” he said.

“If we can find that prospective vice presidential candidate, then I will be supporting instead of myself,” he added.

But if they cannot find or convince any prospect for the post, Lopez said he will continue on and face other vice-presidential aspirants come May 2022.

“But then again, if the circumstances do not allow that, ready naman po tayong makipagsabayan,” he said.

Lopez disclosed that initially, the coalition wanted presidential aspirant and former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio to team up for next year’s polls. Marcos runs the LPP.

“But then the situation was fluid under circumstances, eh wala na yun. We do not know if Sara will continue on,” he said.

Lopez, however, said that he would want to talk with reelectionist Senator Sherwin Gatchalian to run for the vice presidency, citing the latter’s accomplishments in the Senate as well as his academic background and track record which he called solid.

“Kung meron po tayong napupusuan na subukan nating makumbinse na humabol bilang bise presidente, I would say on top of my list is Win,” said Lopez.

Lopez also disclosed that rumors that he would be replaced by either Duterte-Carpio or Gatchalian as the party’s vice-presidential bet are a big possibility.

“That rumour is a possibility. It’s a possibility. It all actually depend on them and the of course, yung mga kasama natin sa LPP at sa coalition. That is a possibility. And I will be delighted kasi alam nyo mas masarap yung ano eh yung kasama ka lang sa kampanya kaysa ikaw mismo yung kandidato,” said Lopez. /rcg

RELATED STORIES

Sara flies to Cebu, raises speculation of meeting with Bongbong

Some sectoral groups back BongBong-Sara tandem

Marcos to finalize slate after the candidate substitution period

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy