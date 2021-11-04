Mandaue City inoculates 100 youngsters on first day of minors vaccination

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City has started its COVID-19 vaccination of minors aged 12 years old to 17 years old on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

Dr. Debra Maria Catulong, medical officer of the city’s Health Office, said that almost 100 minors were vaccinated on Thursday.

Catulong said that 36 minors with underlying medical conditions were vaccinated at the Mandaue City Hospital while 54 minors without comorbidities were inoculated at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex.

The two sons of Agnes Grace Gorres, Andre Paul Gorres who turned 12 years old last October 23 and Adrian Gorres, 13 years old, were some of the minors who were vaccinated.

Agnes said they explained to their sons the importance of the vaccine and to be vaccinated.

“Gi explainan gyud og tarung, para safe sila and para makagawas-gawas pod sila. Vaccinated nami tanan,” said Gorres.

Catulong said more minors will be vaccinated tomorrow at the two sites.

She said that the vaccination at the City Hospital went smoothly while the vaccination at the Sports Complex was a bit busy because there were adults who got their second dose.

Catulong said they plan to use the Sports Complex for minors alone.

Aside from the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex, the city has four other vaccination sites for adults namely the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu-Mandaue Campus, Pacific Mall, JCentre Mall, and Parkmall. /rcg

RELATED STORY:

Mandaue gearing up for vaccination of minors

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy