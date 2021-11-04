Gazini Ganados shares historic NBA experience
CEBU, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados meets Filipino NBA players Jalen Green and Jordan Clarkson as they shared the floor together during the Western Conference matchup between the Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets on Thursday, October 28, 2021.
In her social media accounts, the Cebuana beauty queen shared some snaps together with her fellow Filipino pride.
View this post on Instagram
Ganados sat courtside to watch the historic first meeting of Clarkson and Green.
“Jordan Clarkson & Jalen Green became the first two players of Filipino descent to share the court in an NBA game!
Aside from meeting them both in person, I can’t believe I actually got to run around the court and fire the huuuggee shirt gun!” Gazini wrote on Facebook.
She said she was “glad to see some of our kababayans in Houston and witness this historic moment” in time with the celebration of the Filipino American Heritage Month in the United States.
Clarkson and Green made history as they were the first Filipinos to share the same court in the NBA.
The Jazz beat the Rockets, 122-91 on Thursday night. /rcg
View this post on Instagram
RELATED STORIES:
Gazini Ganados feeds stray dogs on National Aspin’s Day
Jordan Clarkson shows off PH-inspired sneakers
Clarkson visits ‘GOAT’ Pacquiao at Wild Card
Subscribe to our regional newsletter
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.