Villanueva says he and Garcia condoled with each other during his courtesy call

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Reelectionist Senator Joel Villanueva said he and Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia condoled with each other during his courtesy visit at the Cebu Provincial Capitol on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

Villanueva said that he lost his mother and sister to COVID-19 in a span of just two months.

“First of all, because we have this tragic experience that we share together sa family. So, nag-condole kami with each other. She also knows my mom and my sister,” said the senator when asked what he and the governor talked about.

It can be recalled that Garcia lost her two brothers former Dumanjug Mayor Nelson Garcia and Barili Mayor Marlon Garcia also to COVID-19. She also lost her father, former Governor Pabling Garcia last August.

But apart from that, Villanueva said he also consulted with Garcia concerning the projects that they have been espousing in the province and on how to address the problems brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though he admitted having discussed politics-related topics with Garcia, Villanueva said there was nothing specific in his conversation with the governor.

“Wala naman kaming pinag-usapang specific because alam mo proud ako na sabihin na yung tatlong presidentiables already adopted me as part of their senate slate,” he said.

The senator, who is known as the TESDAMAN for having served as secretary of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), was adopted as part of the senate slate of incumbent Vice President Leni Robredo and incumbent Senators Panfilo Lacson and Manny Pacquiao.

“But I’m very thankful kahit kay Governor Gwen because she appreciates and acknowledged our contribution in the nation-building as far as job relation is concerned, training, and skills development,” he said, adding that they wanted to continue such programs, ideas, and advocacies in the coming years. /rcg

