Delivery rider stabbed by neighbor in Carcar, Cebu

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | November 28,2024 - 05:11 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A delivery rider from Carcar City, Cebu was rushed to the hospital after he was suddenly stabbed by a neighbor on Wednesday afternoon, November 27.

The incident reportedly happened in Barangay Valladolid, Carcar City at past 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as 34-year-old Arnel Lapiña, a resident of Sitio Tubod in Brgy. Valladolid who works as a delivery rider.

Meanwhile, the suspect was his neighbor Paterno Baran Lawas Jr. alias “Nognog,” 34.

CCTV footage of attack

A CCTV footage of the attack showed Lapiña sitting on his parked motorcycle beside the road on the day of the incident. He was occupied with checking his phone to contact his delivery customers.

Lawas can be seen standing nearby. He left for a few seconds before approaching Lapiña and stabbing him on the back.

Startled, Lapiña hurriedly got off his motorcycle while Lawas ran away from the crime scene.

The victim was immediately brought to the nearest hospital, where he was being treated for his wounds as of this writing.

Shortly after, Lawas was apprehended by police after a concerned citizen reported his whereabouts.

As of this writing, he is detained at the Carcar City Police Station pending the filing of frustrated murder charges against him.

Law enforcers are still conducting further investigation to determine the suspect’s motives behind the crime.

Unpredictable attitude and behavior

Some residents in the area revealed that the suspect had an unpredictable attitude and behavior.

Lawas’ mother, however, denied speculations that her son was involved with illegal drugs in an interview with local radio station dyHP.

The suspect’s mother has also apologized to the victim for her son’s actions.

Lapiña’s father, Vincent, told CDN Digital that they are determined to file the appropriate charges against the man who attacked his son.

The father was told that there were reports that the attacker allegedly had at times an unstable frame of mind and he was having one of those frame of mind when he stabbed his son.

But the father said that they would pursue filing the case because just because he had some problem with his frame of mind then he would just be let go.

He said there should be justice for what he did to my son.

He then said how about if my son would stab his son and would say that he had a problem with his frame of mind or his mental state, what the other family do?

Carcar City is a fifth-class component city located approximately 40 kilometers southeast of Cebu City.

