Capuloy-Tinampay WBF title showdown set on December 10 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Big Yellow Boxing Gym’s elite prospect Rhonvex “The Body Snatcher” Capuloy will test his mettle against the battle-tested Jason Tinampay of Bohol in the main event of the “Bakbakan Uno” boxing extravaganza on December 10, at the Big Yellow Boxing Boxing Gym in Mandaue City.

At stake in their clash is the World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Australasian super featherweight title which they will battle for 10 rounds.

Capuloy of Negros Occidental is gunning for a huge comeback following a series of setbacks that saw him two successive draws that concluded with a defeat in South Korea against Shunpei Ohata last August.

Despite that, Capuloy still sports an impressive record of 11 wins with eight knockouts, three losses, and three draws, making him one of the top prospects from Big Yellow Boxing Gym.

Meanwhile, Tinampay is a battle-tested journeyman with a 14-19-2 (win-loss-draw) record with 11 knockouts.

Like Capuloy, Tinampay also deals with a string of setbacks after losing back-to-back since 2023.

A win over Tinampay with the WBF regional title on his waist would surely be a game-changer to Capuloy’s young career.

The undercard bouts include Big Yellow’s Reycar Auxillo against Jess Rhey Waminal in an eight-rounder featherweight showdown. Also, Jusue Bastillada takes on Paolo Fortun in a 6-round bout.

Arlando Senoc Jr. fights George Sedillo in another 6-round undercard battle. Included in the fight card is Johnrey Labajo vs. Dixon Ercillo, Taiwan’s Ming Hung Lee vs. Kim Lindog, Mark Anthony Sarino vs. Nurman Rusiana, and MJ Felicilda vs. Ronnie Urgel.

