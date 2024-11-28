E-bikes: Ban or regulate? Netizens share their thoughts

Should e-bikes be banned from the streets or should they just be regulated?

This question came up after Mandaue City recently decided to ban e-bikes form the streets.

The Mandaue City Traffic Board on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, made the decision to ban e-bikes as a means to regulate traffic.

But a Cebu City councilor had another take on this issue.

Councilor Rey Gealon, during the Cebu City’s regular session on Wednesday, November 27, voiced out his opposition in prohibiting e-bikes.

“I understand that there are concerns regarding safety and road regulation. However, rather than imposing an outright prohibition, I believe we should focus on regulating and integrating e-bikes safely into our transportation system,” Gealon said.

So should e-bikes be banned or just regulated from the streets?

CDN Digital asked this questions and these are some of the answers we got.

“Naay uban gigamit sa panginabuhian like mamasahero naay uban gigamit sa matag.adlaw like paghatud sa mga bata sa iskoylahan, Naay uban gigamit sa mga PWD’s or mga senior citizens Pariha ra nato nanginabuhi or gigamit para sayon ilang pag lakaw matag adlaw,, apan lang gud kuwang kaau ni silag kaalam sa karsada.. naay uban magpatunga na hapit, naay uban mukalit lag liko wai lingi’lingi.. may unta to kining mugamit niining mga eBikes ma tudluan ug sakto kaalam sa karsada..”

Nah di na ka ban.. kay ang botar daghan pud mu ban.. Hehehahaha Regulate nalang kung di ganahan ma ipit. Should have driver’s license, registration, plate #. Follow traffic signs, no exception. Prohibition on specified roads like National Highways/ Expressways.

