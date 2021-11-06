Garcia only requires use of face shields in 3C’s setting
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Starting Friday, November 5, 2021, the use of face shields in Cebu Province shall only be required in the 3’Cs setting as defined by the World Health Organization (WHO).
Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia issued Executive Order No. 43 rationalizing the use of face shields within the Province of Cebu.
Based on the WHO’s definition of the 3C’s setting, Garcia only required the use of face shields in crowded places with many people nearby, close-contact settings especially where people have close-range conversations, and confined and enclosed spaces with poor ventilation.
Garcia earlier expressed her support to calls of removing face shields as a requirement in public transport.
The governor even said that she was planning to meet the directors of the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB-7) to discuss the lifting of such requirements when riding public utility vehicles (PUVs).
This as she said that she had been ‘silently advocating’ against the mandatory use of face shields, which she described as impractical. /rcg
Meanwhile, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) has already allowed PUVs to remove the plastic barriers in public transports.
