Drew Arellano’s daughter in hilarious sleeping while pooping photo

CEBU, Philippines—Drew Arellano shared a hilarious photo of daughter Alana Lauren “Duday” who fell asleep while pooping.

On Friday, November 5, 2021, the TV host uploaded a photo of a very tired Duday and wrote an encouraging caption to it.

“Kapit lang, Duday! Malapit na mag weekend!

#SandalTulogGang,” Drew wrote as a caption.

Duday is the unica hija of Drew and wife and TV host Iya Villania.

A lot of netizens and even fellow celebrities were entertained by the photo.

It can be recalled that Drew also uploaded a photo of a sleeping Duday along with a bottle of wine and chips. Netizens have since grown fond of the one-year-old toddler. /rcg

