Drew Arellano’s daughter in hilarious sleeping while pooping photo

By: Doris Mondragon - Content Specialist - CDN Digital | November 06,2021 - 10:00 AM

CEBU, Philippines—Drew Arellano shared a hilarious photo of daughter Alana Lauren “Duday” who fell asleep while pooping. 

On Friday, November 5, 2021, the TV host uploaded a photo of a very tired Duday and wrote an encouraging caption to it. 

“Kapit lang, Duday! Malapit na mag weekend! 

 #SandalTulogGang,” Drew wrote as a caption. 

Duday is the unica hija of Drew and wife and TV host Iya Villania. 

A lot of netizens and even fellow celebrities were entertained by the photo. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Drew Arellano (@drewarellano)

It can be recalled that Drew also uploaded a photo of a sleeping Duday along with a bottle of wine and chips. Netizens have since grown fond of the one-year-old toddler.    /rcg

 

READ: For Iya Villania, learning how to cook is like motherhood

