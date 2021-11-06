‘Walang pilitan’: Bong Go opposes mandatory COVID-19 vaccination

MANILA, Philippines — Vice presidential aspirant Sen. Bong Go on Saturday said the government could give incentives for vaccinations instead of making vaccination against COVID-19 mandatory.

Go, who chairs the Senate Committee on Health, also pointed out that there needs to be a law mandating mandatory vaccination.

“Sa palagay ko sa halip na gawing mandatory ang vaccination, dapat palakasin na lang natin ang panghihikayat sa ating mga kababayan na magpabakuna,” Go said in a statement.

(I think, instead of making vaccination mandatory, we should strengthen our efforts to encourage our countrymen to get vaccinated.)

“Maaaring magbigay tayo ng mga incentives sa mga bakunado tulad ng mas maluwag na mga patakaran. Maaaring pwede sila kumain at pumasyal sa labas, makapagtrabaho at makagalaw nang wala masyadong restrictions,” Go added.

(We could provide incentives to the vaccinated like fewer restrictions. They could dine in and go outside and work without too many restrictions.)

“Kaya para sa akin dapat walang pilitan. Ang importante makuha natin ang kumpyansa at tiwala ng mga kababayan natin at ipaintindi sa mga tao ang kahalagahan ng pagbabakuna laban sa COVID-19,” Go added.

(For me it should not be forced. What’s important is we get the confidence and trust of our compatriots and make them understand the importance of being vaccinated against COVID-19.)

Go made the reaction after the Department of Health said it is now looking at making vaccination against COVID-19 mandatory.

