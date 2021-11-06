Only two COVID-19 deaths in Cebu City for November – EOC

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Only two deaths were recorded in Cebu City for the first week of November 2021.

This signifies a massive improvement of the COVID-19 situation in the city, which was already recognized even by OCTA researchers by placing the city under low-risk category.

As of November 6, 2021, the city has only 216 active cases of the COVID-19 according to the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) data.

This has been the lowest since August 2021, which was the peak of the third surge.

The past week, the EOC also noted that more barangays had reported no transmissions for 14 straight days with at least 45 out of 80 barangays no longer reporting transmissions.

The hospital occupancy rate for COVID-19 dedicated beds has remained low at 22.4 percent in all hospitals both public and private.

The use on non-COVID dedicated beds is now higher at 52.7 percent, while the total hospital occupancy is at 64.49 percent in all hospitals in the city.

Cebu City ended October 2021 with only 35 deaths, which meant that the city averaged 0 to 1 deaths per day only.

This is expected to be lower in November as long as the current trend of cases is maintained.

For mode of transmission, a number of cases are still attributed outside transmission most recently in the jails, workplaces, and hospitals. Home transmission is reduced.

The EOC is looking into the number of cases to determine new policies in the quarantine restrictions of the city, most especially curfew and the use of face shields.

With minors already allowed to go out accompanied by vaccinated guardians, the EOC is appealing for more vigilance from the public.

“Magtinabangay ta kay ganahan ta nga hayag ang atong pasko,” said Councilor Joel Garganera, the deputy chief implementor of the EOC.

(Let’s help each other because we want a bright Christmas.)

Acting Mayor Michael Rama already said that the lifting of the curfews will depend on the consensus of the convergence of stakeholders.

As for face shields, Rama said he would want the business sector to decide for themselves if such measures would still be required for the public.

RELATED STORIES

PH logs 154 new COVID-19 deaths, total now at 44,239 — DOH

Cebu City to keep face shields in PUVs

Rama leaves face shield requirement to establishments

Curfew lifting in Cebu City may be gradual — Rama

Cebu City Health: Intensified vaccination in mountain barangays

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy