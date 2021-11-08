Miss Intercontinental 2021 Cindy Obeñita: I’m overwhelmed and overjoyed

CEBU CITY, Philippines—“We will give back to the Filipino community for all their sacrifices, most especially for their time given to me.”

Newly crowned Miss Intercontinental 2021 Cinderella Faye Obeñita is now ready to start her duties after graduating from a five-day quarantine in Cebu.

READ: Cindy Obeñita of the Philippines crowned Miss Intercontinental 2021

Obeñita, in a brief interview with Cebu reporters, said she is grateful for the support she gained in her pageant journey.

“I’m overwhelmed, overjoyed and very happy that I’m finally able to bring home the 2nd Miss Intercontinental Crown for the Philippines. And at the same time, my queen sister, Maureen (Montagne) from Bb. Pilipinas who also won the Miss World. So double celebration for Bb. Pilipinas and the whole Filipino community,” she added.

When asked about her plans in the coming days, the 25-year-old Cagayan de Oro City native said she will be ‘working hand-in-hand with both the public and private organizations to strengthen the causes that I believe in especially on health issues.’

Obeñita also paid courtesy visit to Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia on Monday, November 8, 2021, as she wrapped up her quarantine period here.

She is expected to travel in various parts in the country in fulfillment of her new title.

/bmjo