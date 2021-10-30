Cindy Obeñita of the Philippines crowned Miss Intercontinental 2021

CEBU, Philippines — Another Filipina has triumphantly raised our flag on October 30 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

Our very own Cinderella Faye “Cindy” Obeñita was crowned Miss Intercontinental 2021 during the pageant’s coronation night.

From being a wild card in the Binibining Pilipinas competition this year, Obeñita is now hailed as the 49th Miss Intercontinental and has bested the 70 candidates in the competition.

During the final question and answer portion, Obeñita was asked, “As an international ambassador, do you believe that speaking English is important for Miss Intercontinental? Why or why not?”

Obeñita wowed the crowd and netizens streaming online as she answered, “As an ambassador, I don’t think that speaking a specific language is very important here in Miss Intercontinental or any pageant at all. As long as that woman is a woman of power and grace, commitment, and intelligence, no matter what language she speaks, and that woman is actually a woman of style and substance, then she can win any pageant or any endeavor she is into.

Also, it’s very important, I have learned actually here in Miss Intercontinental, that a woman should possess power of substance. And I believe I am that woman because that is the essence of a modern-day Miss Intercontinental, that we are living in a world that’s very hard to survive. And as Miss Intercontinental, I would like to be that source of hope; that source of inspiration on the true power of beauty. And that is felt in the kindness of our hearts and definitely in the sincerity of our loving actions.”

Cindy Obeñita graduated magna cum laude with the degree of Mass Communication in Liceo de Cagayan University.

The 25-year-old beauty queen represented Cagayan de Oro at Binibining Pilipinas 2021. She won the highest fan vote which automatically earned her the spot in the pageant’s Top 13. She ended Miss Intercontinental Philippines 2021 which gave her a chance to compete in the international tilt.

Obeñita, flew to Egypt last October 13, weeks before the competition.

Obeñita is the second Filipina to win the Miss Intercontinental crown while Karen Gallman is the first Filipina to win the title in 2018.

The other continental queens runner-ups are — Paulina Uceda, Mexico (1st runner-up), Romy Simpkins England (2nd runner-up), Kelly-Mary Anette, Seychelles (3rd runner-up), Kaitlyn Li, Canada (4th runner-up), and Maria Paula Castillo, Colombia (5th runner-up).

