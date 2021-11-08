More Mandaue City minors register for COVID-19 vaccine

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—Mandaue City has already masterlisted almost 42,000 minors for COVID-19 vaccination.

Dr. Ligaya Lakambini Dargantes, operations head of Mandaue City’s Vaccine Operation Center and head of the patient care and management team of the city’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC), said that 41,804 minors have already registered to receive COVID-19 vaccines through their online portal.

Dargantes said that based on statistics, Mandaue has around 80,000 minors.

The city’s minors vaccination is ongoing at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex.

Some 342 minors were already vaccinated during the two-day dry run last week.

Dargantes said this week, they target to vaccinate 500 minors aged 12 to 17 years old per day.

Dargantes said they have yet to receive reports from the vaccinated minors and their parents of any adverse effects due to the vaccine.

As the Sports Complex is now used for the minors’ vaccination, scheduled first and second dosers there were forwarded to Parkmall, the city’s other vaccination site.

Right now, Parkmall is not accepting walk-ins but adults can still walk-in at the city’s other three vaccination sites at the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu-Mandaue Campus, Pacific Mall, and JCentre Mall.

