Ellen Adarna’s ‘tired’ look catches netizens’ attention

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Ellen Adarna says she is tired but it really doesn’t show.

In her recent Instagram post, Ellen shared a family photo of her with fiancè Derek Ramsay, his son Austin, and Ellen’s son, Elias.

Ellen said her intimate bridal shower was a surprise from her family and friends.

Although they are thankful for all the efforts for them as a couple, she just wants to put it out there that she is tired– of all the parties.

She said they are tired of all the events and things that have been happening around her and Derek leading to their wedding.

‘Tired Ellen’ is creating abuzz online once again because to most netizens, she looks far from being tired at all.

“The only Decent Family Picture (ayaw ko na ng party! Ayaw ko na ng surprises! Pagod nako, pagod na kami!) Hahahah” reads her caption.

Netizens gave their comments on how Ellen says she’s tired, but to most of us, it shows nothing but a fresh and beautiful look.

Ellen has always been so vocal about her thoughts and emotions, which is what most people love about her.

Now, everyone’s wondering what Ellen’s secret is to always looking fresh and happy even when she says she’s tired.

/bmjo

