Ellen Adarna: ‘Derek is more needy, more clingy’

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Ellen Adarna is spilling the tea again in a recent Instagram story upload.

On Monday morning, October 11, 2021, Adarna replied to a follower’s question and said her fiancé Derek Ramsay is the clingy one in their relationship.

Ellen was replying to the question, “Who si more clingy? You or Derek?”

The Cebuana socialite answered: “Derek is more needy, more clingy. Me, I am jus touchy. But Derek, inlove na inlove ‘yan sa’kin.”

With no hesitations, Ellen yet again showed everyone how real she is by answering a bit of personal question from one of her 4.2 million followers.

Ellen and Derek recently uploaded videos on their Youtube channel.

One video showed their trip to Siargao, the pamamanhikan trip, and the other one is their collaboration with the young Youtubers “Jamil.”

