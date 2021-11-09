Drug affectation in Cebu City drops



CEBU CITY, Philippines — The drug affectation in Cebu City is now at 91 percent or nine percent lower compared to last March the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA-7) said.



Leia Alcantara, PDEA-7 spokesperson, said that they based the percentage of drug affectation here on how many barangays were already cleared from the proliferation of illegal drugs.



“80 brgys sa Cebu City, 7 is 8.75% of 80. so that leaves us with 91.25% drug affectation (or the rest of the 73 brgys),” Alcantara said.

As of today, November 9, 2021, at least seven barangays in Cebu City were already declared as drug cleared from March 2021 up to September. These are barangays are Sto. Niño, Sudlon 1, Sinsin, Sapangdaku, Parian, Sudlon 2, and Toong.

Alcantara said that these seven barangays were successful in implementing the Barangay Drug Clearing Program (BDCP) wherein the identified drug personalities were already accounted for.

“Our ultimate goal is to have drug-resistant and self-policing communities, and with the strong support of the communities, local leaders, and all stakeholders, we’re on the right track to achieving this goal,” Alcantara said.

Alcantara added that the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council is also empowered these days.



As of October, Alcantara said that they have recorded around 306 operations in the entire region.

Alcantara said that she has no information yet on the number of drug operations in Cebu City alone.

Meanwhile, some P349,000 worth of ‘shabu’ was confiscated from a 37-year-old resident of barangay Linao-Lipata in Minglanilla town.

Alcantara identified the suspect as Bryan Adlawan, 37, who, Adlawan said, can dispose of 300 grams of shabu per week. His areas of disposal are barangay Linao-Lipata and some neighboring areas there.

Alcantara added that PDEA-7 operatives were able to confiscate 50 grams from Adlawan who is currently detained at the PDEA-7 holding facility.



