Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu offers blissful yuletide specials

The festive season is bright and merry, with tasty treats and grand feasts at the Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu.

This deluxe hotel presents a Yuletide spread of gastronomic pleasures and relaxing stays as it is indeed the most wonderful time of the year for holidaymakers. Make your way to Feria, the hotels’ signature all-day dining restaurant, and be regaled to a collection of mouthwatering Christmas dishes with show stoppers such as Slow Roasted US Prime Rib and Traditional Whole Roasted Turkey at the live carving station capping the evening with an indulgent finale of luscious sweets all deliciously complemented with unlimited healthy coolers and chilled juices.

This superb spread is offered at PHP 1,888 net per person for dinner on Christmas Eve, December 24, and for lunch and dinner on Christmas Day, December 25.

For the best room deals, visit www.radissonhotels.com/en-us/hotels/radisson-blu-cebu.

Still planning for that last-minute Christmas Party celebration? Whether it is for your company Christmas party or a family and friends get-together, make moments matter for a December to remember. Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu has plenty to offer when you choose to celebrate festivities with spacious venues and banquet meals customized to your preference. Planning a celebration this year may be challenging, but with Radisson Blu’s experienced Sales and Events team party plans are ensured to be worry-free. International and LGU COVID-19 prevention measures are in place to safeguard the health and well-being of you and your guests.

Christmas Party Packages start at PHP 900 net per person for a minimum of 30 persons only.

READ MORE: Radisson Blu Cebu is re-opening its doors with a new cleanliness and hygiene program

Snug up over the holidays and share blissful moments with the hotels’ holiday room packages. Sign up for Radisson Rewards Membership, get 20% savings for a stay in a Superior Room with a breakfast buffet for two. Take the extra step and spoil your loved one in an Executive Suite this Christmas and enjoy a cozy romantic in-room breakfast set and a complimentary Feria Christmas Buffet Dinner for two persons.

For the best room deals, visit www.radissonhotels.com/en-us/hotels/radisson-blu-cebu. For Restaurant and Party Package inquiries and reservations, please call (032) 402 9900 or email [email protected]

In partnership with SGS, Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol, has put in place a comprehensive series of 20-step and 10-step protocols for hotels and for meetings and events to ensure your safety and peace of mind. Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu has obtained the Department of Tourism Safety Seal, a certification given to accommodation establishments that have complied with the Minimum Public Health Standards (MPHS) set by the government and has been accorded the Safe Travel Stamp, issued by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) in recognition of the hotels’ compliance with WTTC’s safe travel protocols.

ADVERTORIAL