For the love of cycling, Mier returns to competitive cycling in Cross Cebu 600

CEBU CITY, Philippines — John Rene Mier, one of Cebu’s most accomplished pro cyclists, will try to shake off the rust of a nearly two-year hiatus on Friday by competing in the pro division of the Cross Cebu 600.

In an interview with CDN Digital, the 29-year old Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) gold medalist and double bronze medalist revealed that he lacks the confidence to win the title in the grueling 600-kilometer pro category.

“Dili kaayo ko preparado ani,ako training para healthy living na lang. Pero sa ako experience i try nako mka pwesto,” said Mier.

Mier captured the gold medal in the 2011 SEA Games held in Indonesia by ruling the 30k men’s point race.

He is also a Ronda Pilipinas veteran and won numerous major cycling races in and out of the country which still makes him a formidable contender among the 35 cyclists vying in the pro division.

Mier said that he has not joined a single race since the pandemic started, but for the love of the sport, he will try his luck on Friday.

“This is my first major cycling event since pandemic, pero kining ako for the love of cycling na lang ni kay gi mingaw pud ko og mga lumba pariha ani Cebu 600. Dili nman gud ko full-time athlete ron,” added Mier who will represent the JM Cycle Team.

“No pressure, just ride and have fun,” he said.

He will go up against other strong contenders in the Carcueva siblings of Jonel and Junreck, Elmer Navarro, Jhunvie Pagnanawon, Joland Olmilla, Noel Tillor, and Jezerel Baguio.

The grueling 600k race kicks off on Friday and will have three stages.

The first stage which covers 200 kilometers kicks off at the Mandani Bay in Mandaue City and will head to Daanbantayan. The race then heads back to its first stage finish line at the Bogo City Hall.

On Saturday, the second stage will traverse from Bogo City Hall down to Cebu’s southwest portion, ending at the Moalboal Municipal Hall covering 193k.

The 207k final stage starts at the Moalboal Municipal Hall and will head further to the southern tip of Cebu then head back to Mandani Bay for the finish line.

The champion of the pro category will take home P100,000 while the second and third placers will receive P50,000 and P25,000, respectively. /rcg

