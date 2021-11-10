Bantayan has new supplier of electricity

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Bantayan Island has a new source of electricity.

Local government officials in Cebu and executives from Vivant Energy Corp. on Wednesday, November 10 inaugurated the Isla Norte Energy Corp. (INEC) power plant in Brgy. Bangbang, Bantayan town.

INEC, a 23.3-megawatt diesel engine power plant, will be the lone supplier of electricity for all three towns in Bantayan – Santa Fe, Bantayan, and Madridejos.

“This power situation now becomes the strength and opportunity for economic growth and social development as well. Adequate and affordable energy improves the lives of everyone,” said Bantayan Mayor Arthur Despi in a speech during Wednesday’s event.

INEC, Vivant Integrated Diesel Corp. (VIDC), and Gigawatt Power Inc. (GPI) entered into an agreement with distributor Bantayan Electric Cooperative (Banelco) to supply power in Bantayan Island for 15 years.

Last October, INEC began its operations after they were granted a 90-day Provisional Authority by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC).

The Provisional Authority was made to address power lack plaguing Bantayan Island for years while suppliers are still working with the Power Supply Agreement (PSA) before the ERC.

“A long-term contract was necessary to ensure the viability of (INEC’s operations),” said Arlo Garcia Sarmiento, President of Vivant Corp.

Construction of the power plant began in 2018, said Sarmiento.

“And through the combined efforts of stakeholders, after three years and a half, we have a world-class power plant,” he added.

The power plant is equipped with European-made turbines that enabled the suppliers to produce power at a capacity of 23.3 megawatts.

“Having these will provide the power that Bantayan Island needs today. Banelco (has) ensured that there will be sufficient power around,” said INEC President and CEO Emil Andre Garcia.

Notable guests who attended INEC’s inauguration on Wednesday included Cong. Janice Salimbangon (4th District), Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, Board Members Kerrie Shimura and Horacio Franco (4th District). /rcg

RELATED STORY:

