Warring Mandaue City villages end yearlong dispute

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The two homeowners associations (HOA) in Barangay Maguikay, Mandaue City have finally ended their over-a-year dispute.

The dispute began shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic started when GK HOA regulated the entry of people using the gate of their subdivision. The move was also designed to minimize the noise caused by passing vehicles. San Miguel residents use the gate of the GK Village to gain access to their homes.

In retaliation, San Miguel HOA built a concrete fence that impeded the flow of drainage water in the area which resulted in dirty stagnant water that has become a concern for residents due to the health risks it poses.

Representatives from the San Miguel HOA and GK HOA with Barangay Captain Eduardo Gumera Sr. signed an agreement at the city hall’s session hall to open the gate 24 hours and tear down the concrete wall that separated both villages.

These issues have been the bone of contention of the two parties for over a year now

Councilor and Lawyer Joel Seno, who was also the mediator, said that residents of San Miguel HOA have been tasked to observe the speed limit of 15 kph.

Seno said they are happy that the two camps have finally settled their long-time dispute especially since they are neighbors.

Presently, there is no more stagnant water in the area after the concrete fence dividing the two villages had been torn down. /rcg

