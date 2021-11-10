181 out of 40K establishments get safety seals in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There are already 181 establishments in Cebu City that have been issued with a safety seal indicating that they are compliant with all health protocols set by the government against COVID-19.

According to the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), the Safety Seal Certification is a voluntary certification scheme that affirms that an establishment is compliant with the minimum public health standards set by the government and uses or integrates its contact tracing with StaySafe.ph.

Councilor Joel Garganera, the deputy chief implementor of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), said the Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO) along with DTI has been going around establishments especially malls to assess their safety seal certification compliance.

So far, 181 establishments in SM Seaside, SM Cebu, Robinson Galleria, and other areas have been issued the safety seal.

“Kaning safety seal dili ni bag-o nato. The EO of the mayor before, katong compliance certificate, it’s more or less the same ang checklist. But and safety seal is the national version,” said Garganera.

BPLO Head, Lawyer Jared Limquiaco, told CDN Digital that they have deployed at least multiple teams to inspect the establishments for the safety seals.

However, he notes that the safety seal is by the application process, which means that it is the choice of the establishment to get this safety seal and is not a requirement for operations.

Limquiaco said that there are 40,000 establishments in the city, with at least 30,000 under the jurisdiction of the BPLO.

“Dili gyod na namo makaya og dali-dali og inspect tanan, so maghuwat mi sa ila applications. Among giprioritize ang malls kay mao may dagsaan sa mga tawo. Next week, naa tay scheduled inspection sa mga BPOs (Business Process Outsourcing) companies,” said Limquiaco.

For now, the BPLO encourages establishments, especially restaurants, shops, and establishments that cater to walk-in customers to apply for the safety seal.

Garganera said that aside from the existing checklist, they are also encouraging establishments to improve ventilation so that carbon dioxide (CO2) levels in each establishment will be managed.

Studies have shown that CO2 levels are directly proportional to COVID-19 transmission and so establishments are encouraged to have a CO2 monitor as well. /rcg

