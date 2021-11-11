Waterfront Cebu kicks off the holiday season in the spirit of gratitude

To officially commence the Yuletide festivities in the city, the premier city hotel, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino, hosted its most-awaited annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony on November 10, 2021 at the hotel’s grand lobby.

With this year’s theme, ‘Tis the Season to be Grateful, the city hotel highlights the value of gratitude as it believes that despite every challenge, storm, and adversity that the world has faced or is currently facing, there are still things to be grateful for—whether it’s a tangible object, a feeling or moment, or simply just being able to stay alive and healthy during these uncertain times.

For more information, dial (032) 232-6888

The intimate ceremony was attended by the hotel’s clients, members of the media, and other personalities. Also present was Rev. Fr. Christian Mayol who opened the event with a meaningful and beautiful prayer service.

To ensure everyone’s safety and health, the hotel observed strict implementation of safety protocols all throughout the event.

The lighting of its simply breathtaking Christmas tree display, three (3) beautifully ornamented trees, was headed by the hotel’s General Manager Anders Hallden, Acting Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama, Cebu City Councilor Joel Garganera, Vaccination Operating Council, and Cebu City Health Officer Dr. Jeffrey Ibones, and Binibining Pilipinas-Grand International 2018 Eva Psychee Patalinhug.

And to wrap up the intimate lighting ceremony, guests in attendance were serenaded with captivating holiday tunes by Cebu’s very own KantaSugbo Chorale and enjoyed a variety of cocktails, pastries, and food choices prepared by the hotel’s culinary team.

READ MORE: Waterfront on the Go: Waterfront launches city’s first drive-thru site in a hotel

Truly, Waterfront Cebu continues to spread love & hope especially during these trying times as it celebrates the holiday season full of much joy and gratitude.

Keep an eye as the city hotel launches its special holiday room, dining, and event promos in the coming days! For more information, dial (032) 232-6888.

Don’t forget to like and follow Waterfront Cebu’s official Facebook page, Instagram and Twitter accounts to get the latest updates on their new promos and offers!

READ MORE: Waterfront Cebu receives Travelers’ Choice Award

ADVERTORIAL