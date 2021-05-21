Waterfront Cebu receives Travelers’ Choice Award

The year 2020 was undeniably one of the most challenging years to date. But despite all the challenges and hurdles the past year has brought, Cebu’s premier city hotel, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino, has chosen to rise above it all and remained steadfast in providing quality service and excellent Filipino hospitality to its valued guests.

Brought about by the collective effort of its staff, headed nonetheless by General Manager Anders Hallden, and the never-ending support of its guests, clients, and patrons through their continuous positive feedback of their experiences in the hotel, Waterfront Cebu is pleased to announce that it has recently been awarded with the Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award for the year 2021.

With this global recognition, Waterfront Cebu is now one of the top 10% of the hotels worldwide that are part of the prestigious list this year.

TripAdvisor is a world-renowned travel platform that provides opportunities for guests around the globe to browse through and leave reviews and opinions of their travel experiences in hotels, restaurants, tourist destinations, lodging and a whole lot more as the company’s mission is to help people plan for a perfect trip. It also accepts and processes online bookings and reservations.

Brighter days are indeed ahead for the city hotel as it continues to move forward in providing each guest with the guaranteed safe, fun, and worry-free experience they truly deserve—this time with heightened safety protocols as it puts the well-being of each guest as its top priority, especially in the new normal.

