Naki Warriors, Trojans hope to improve playoffs ranking in final day of PCAP online chess preliminaries

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Naki Warriors and the Toledo City Trojans hope to improve their playoff seeding in the final elimination matches of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Third Conference online chess.

The final day of preliminaries will be tomorrow, Saturday, November 13, 2021.

Both the Warriors and the Trojans have already clinched playoff spots. The playoff will start next week.

Lapu-Lapu City is in sixth place with 13 wins and eight losses while Toledo City is in the seventh spot with a 10-11 slate in the southern division.

Toledo and Lapu-Lapu can improve their playoff seedings if they win their assignments tomorrow. Lapu-Lapu City has an identical win-loss record with the Penang Blue Panthers of Malaysia, who are currently in fifth place.

Coincidentally, Lapu-Lapu faces Penang in the first match tomorrow and Bangkok Double Bishop of Thailand in the second game.

The Naki Warriors will rely on their ace woodpushers Woman International Master (WIM), Bernadette Galas, International Arbiter (IA) Lincoln Yap, Allan Pason, and Ariel Joseph Abellana, who won all of their respective matches on Wednesday, November 10.

Meanwhile, the Trojans need to beat the northern division’s top-ranked team, the San Juan Predators (20-1), and bottom-dweller CCE Sunrays (1-20) in tomorrow’s online chess action.

So far, seven teams have already qualified for the southern division playoffs, including Lapu-Lapu and Toledo City.

Only the eighth spot remains vacant, which will likely be determined tomorrow between the No. 8 Camarines Soaring Eagles (8-13) and the No. 9 Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates (7-14). /rcg

RELATED STORIES:

Trojans, Naki Warriors eye playoff slots in ongoing PCAP tourney

Cordova Dagami Warriors, Toledo Trojans get playoffs seats in Wesley So Cup

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy