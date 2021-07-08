Cordova Dagami Warriors, Toledo Trojans get playoffs seats in Wesley So Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cordova Dutchess Dagami Warriors and the Toledo City Trojans clinched their respective playoffs berths in the ongoing Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Wesley So Cup Conference.

This after, the Dagami Warriors won all their scheduled matches last Wednesday, July 7, 2021, while the Trojans split their two matches with a win and a loss.

Cordova dislodged the erstwhile leader Camarines Soaring Eagles after their impressive showing last Wednesday versus the Palawan Queen’s Gambit and the Mindoro Tamaraws in the latest south division standings.

They now lead the standings with 26 wins and five losses tied with the Soaring Eagles. But they have slightly higher accumulated points of 423 over the Camarines’ 422.5.

The Trojans, meanwhile, are at sixth place with a 16-15 (win-loss) record. They won against the Zamboanga Sultans,12.5-8.5, and lost to the Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates,5.5-15.5, last Wednesday.

The Dagami Warriors trounced the Queen’s Gambit,18-3, and went on narrowly winning versus the Tamaraws,11-10, in their scheduled matches last Wednesday. They almost swept the blitz competition versus Palawan,6-1, in the seven-board online chess match and scored 12-2 in the rapid round.

In their match with Mindoro, the Dagami Warriors won the blitz round,5-2, but lost the rapid game,6-8.

On the other hand, Toledo beat the Sultans,4.5-2.5, in the blitz round and finished it off with an 8-6 victory in the rapid game.

However, they were completely dominated by the Checkmates after losing both the blitz round,1.5-5.5, and the rapid game,4-10.

The rest of the teams that qualified for the playoffs are Soaring Eagles (26-5), who are in second place. They are joined by the Iloilo Kisela Knights (25-6) at the No. 3 spot, Negros Kingsmen (20-11) at fourth, and the Sultans (18-13) at fifth place in the standings.

