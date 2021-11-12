Mandaue, Talisay City also remove face shield requirement

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — As COVID-19 cases continue to decrease, the cities of Mandaue and Talisay have also lifted their face shield requirement on Friday, November 12, 2021.

Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes and Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas, released their Executive Orders stating face shield requirements in their cities will be removed except in hospitals, birthing centers, medical clinics, diagnostic laboratories, and other medical institutions.

Still, any person may opt to wear a face shield as their additional protection against the virus.

The Mayors said the face shield requirement was lifted because also of the requests and recommendations from different sectors that considered it as just an added expense and inconvenience.

Gullas’ EO no. 011 also states that private offices or private-owned enclosed places may opt to require their guests or staff to wear face shields within their premises pursuant to their management prerogative.

Lapu-Lapu City and Cebu City have earlier lifted their mandatory face shield policies while the Cebu province has already loosened the policies covering the use of face shields in public places. /rcg

