Alegado downplays rallies, says reclamation project is a go

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Despite the recent consecutive rallies against plans for a massive reclamation project in Consolacion town, Mayor Joannes “Joyjoy” Alegado said the implementation of the Seafront City reclamation project will proceed.

Alegado said when they conducted a survey, they found out that most of the people participating in the rallies are not from Consolacion but from other localities.

Alegado said they have been conducting meetings with the residents living in the area and have been visiting them at the barangay to ask about what they feel about the project.

The Mayor said most of the residents supported the project as it would bring them more opportunities, especially for their children’s future.

“Ila’ng nakita ang opportunidad, ana sila nindot kaayo na Mayor kay kana nagpasabot kay dili lang diay pangisda ang amoang panginabuhi forever mas daghan pa diay kahimuan kay amoang mga anak dili naman ni mangisda, gamay nalang mi og isda diha, hugaw na kaayo amoang lugar,” said Alegado

Alegado believed that someone is behind the rallies.

He said they will proceed with the project because this will benefit not just his constituents but also nearby towns and cities and the whole province of Cebu. It will bring employment and progress he added.

“Kaning reclamation (project) sa Consolacion, this is not for us, but for everyone. And not for us now, but for the future generation. Mao ra nang timbang-timbangon nila. I think it’s time for the shipyards to move on and gracefully exit and look for proper areas wherein adto sila. Dili sila kwaan ug panginabuhi, padayun gihapon ilang panginabuhi but Consolacion dili na angayan na place para nila,” said Alegado.

The project that will be implemented with the New Cebu International Container Port (CICP) will be started next year.

Alegado said they are now about 80 to 90 percent co pliant of the requirements needed to proceed with the project. He said right now, they continue to deal with other government agencies.

Alegado gave the assurance that the project is going through the required processes, is transparent, and is law-abiding. /rcg

RELATED STORIES:

Consolacion Mayor Alegado: Seafront City reclamation project will continue despite opposition

Shipyard companies can continue to operate in Tayud, Consolacion until case is resolved

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy