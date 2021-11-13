Sara Duterte files COC for vice president under Lakas-CMD

MANILA, Philippines — Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio filed on Saturday her certificate of candidacy for vice president as a substitute for Lakas-CMD’s Lyle Uy.

According to the Commission on Elections, lawyer Reynold Munsayac filed the COC of Duterte – Carpio, two days before the deadline for substitution of election aspirants on November 15.

Duterte-Carpio’s bid for the vice presidency comes after she withdrew her COC for reelection as Davao City mayor and resigned from her regional party Hugpong ng Pagbabago, which further fueled speculation that she will vie for a national post.

