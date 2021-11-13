DBP prexy hailed as Outstanding CEO by international finance body

CEBU, Philippines — State-owned Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) President and Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel G. Herbosa was named Outstanding CEO in the recently-concluded Association of Development Financing Institutions in Asia and the Pacific (ADFIAP) Development Awards held in Manila, ADFIAP officials said.

The “Outstanding CEO Award” is given to a practicing Chief Executive Officer whose policy decisions and “singular leadership, vision, and achievement” have made a wide-ranging impact on his institution as well as in the development banking sector and on the country as a whole.

“It is an honor to be in the league of corporate leaders and exemplars in the industry. However, this award is not about me but about DBP’s solid advocacies and the mission we’ve embarked to accomplish,” Herbosa said during the awarding rites.

DBP is the fifth largest bank in the country in terms of assets and provides credit support to four strategic sectors of the economy – infrastructure and logistics; micro, small and medium enterprises; environment; social services, and community development. It has a branch network of 130 branches including 11 branch-lite units.

The Outstanding CEO Award serves as the highlight of the ADFIAP Development Awards, which is an annual program that honors member institutions that have undertaken or assisted projects that generated considerable development impact in their respective countries.

Herbosa said that development financing institutions such as DBP should strike a firm balance between assisting the government to revitalize micro-small and medium enterprises, the services sector, and other critical industries while pouring needed resources for environmental and sustainability projects.

He said DBP would bolster its digital banking capabilities as it continues to leverage on technology to expand its customer touchpoints while delivering innovative financial services to key customer segments and actively pursuing its financial inclusion goals.

“On behalf of the DBP community, we would like to thank our valued clients and assure our development partners that the bank will remain their ever-reliable partner in efforts to position businesses and the country on a sustainable growth trajectory,” Herbosa said.

The ADFIAP currently has 87 members in 36 countries and was founded in 1976 to advance sustainable development by “strengthening the development finance function and institutions, enhancing the capacity of members and its human resources, and advocating development finance innovations.” /PR

