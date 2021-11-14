Comelec hikes election pay of teachers, workers

MANILA, Philippines — Teachers and other poll workers serving in the 2022 national and local elections will get an increase of at least P2,000 in honoraria and other allowances, according to a resolution of the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Comelec promulgated Resolution No. 10727 on Nov. 10 following appeals for an increase in allowances for teachers and other poll workers who will be serving for longer voting hours in the May 9, 2022, elections.

Election workers include the chair of the electoral board (EB), its members, the Department of Education Supervising Official (Deso), support staff and medical personnel. The honoraria of poll workers for the 2022 elections are as follows: election board chair, P7,000; EB member, P6,000; Deso, P5,000; support staff, P3,000; and medical personnel, P3,000.

The aforementioned poll workers are also entitled to anti-COVID-19 allowance of P500, as well as a minimum of five days’ service credit if they are in government service.

The EB chair, members, Deso and support staff will also receive a P2,000 travel allowance—P1,000 on the day of final testing and sealing of machines, and P1,000 on Election Day.

On the other hand, medical personnel will receive P1,000 travel allowance on Election Day.

The Deso and their technical support staff will get P1,500 communication allowance.

The Comelec also prefers fully vaccinated individuals below 60 years old and without comorbidities as members of EBs.

The 2022 rates for allowances are higher by P2,000 to P3,000 from the honoraria and allowances given during the 2019 elections.

Affected by budget cuts

The Department of Education earlier sought a P3,000 across-the-board hike in allowances for teachers who will serve as election workers next year. However, the Comelec said the rates of honoraria and allowances were deeply affected by cuts in its proposed budget for next year.

The Duterte administration slashed Comelec’s proposed P41.9-billion budget to P26.4 billion, affecting the honoraria and allowances of election workers.

The Election Service Reform Act provided for an increase in the honoraria of teachers but did not provide for other benefits asked for by teachers, Comelec officials said.

The budget cut will not affect the procurement of equipment and supplies for the 2022 elections since these capital expenditures were included in the Comelec’s P14.8-billion budget this year.

Among the projects that were funded by this year’s budget was the P536-million contract to distribute the ballots, vote-counting machines, and other supplies for the elections.

The Comelec and F2 Logistics Philippines Inc., a cargo forwarder linked to Davao-based businessman Dennis Uy, signed on Oct. 29, through Comelec chair Sheriff Abas and F2 Logistics president Efren Uy. The Comelec contract was initially reported to cost P1.6 billion, which was triple the final contract price of P536 million.

Under the deal, F2 Logistics will be responsible for the delivery of all automated election system-related equipment, forms, and supplies not only for the elections but for field tests.

