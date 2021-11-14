Ivana Alawi surprises mom with P1-M gift on her birthday!

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Mama Alawi is now a millionaire!

Fatima Marabella, who is popularly known as Mama Alawi, recently received her million peso gift from her daughter and vlogger Ivana Alawi.

In her latest vlog upload, Ivana shared snaps from the Alawi family’s staycation in Batangas for Mama Alawi’s birthday celebration.

Ivani shared that her mom is not someone who is materialistic. She would rather share to those who are in need instead of spending her money on her own needs.

“Kung gusto niyo inisin si mama sabihin mo lang, “Amanpulo,” Ivana joked.

This is because Mama Alawi refuses to travel to Amanpulo in Palawan because going there is very costly.

“Masaya na ako sa Batangas,” she had told Ivana.

And she thought that she was already having a blast when Ivana brought the whole family to Batangas for her birthday celebration.

Little did Mama Alawi know that Ivana prepared so much more.

And since her mother loves to pick fruits, Ivana placed ten cheques of P100,000 each on parts of the vineyard.

She and her siblings then lured Mama Alawi to play a game that will allow her to collect prizes that are waiting for her at the vineyard.

Hash and Mona also gave P100,000 each to their mother as a birthday gift. / dcb