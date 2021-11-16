Celebrities’ babies: Baby Zoe pays Baby Felize a visit

CEBU, Philippines—Fellow celebrities and friends Maymay Entrata and Sofia Andres, who is with her baby Zoe Miranda, paid Elisse Joson’s baby, Felize, a visit over the weekend.

Joson uploaded photos on her Instagram account on Sunday, November 14, 2021.

“Good morning to these beautiful people who took the time to visit Felize 🥰 ,” Joson said.

“I love seeing her curious little face whenever she meets familiar and new people 😊 ,” Joson added.

Felize is Joson’s first born to boyfriend and former PBB housemate MacCoy de Leon.

It was in October 31 of this year when the couple introduced their child by asking Big Brother to be the baby’s godfather on the episode of “Pinoy Big Brother.”

Joson and de Leon first met back in 2016 when they both joined “Pinoy Big Brother: Lucky Season 7.” They announced their split in 2018.

There was reconciliation rumors that sparked in August 2020.

In an article from INQUIRER.net, the couple confirmed in June this year that they indeed got back together before the pandemic started.

