Big room and dining discounts at HRRACI’s Christmas sale

The merriest season is finally here and the Hotel, Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu, Inc. (HRRACI) has an early Christmas gift for all local tourists and travelers.

Called Cebu Christmas Sale 2021, HRRACI’s first ever Christmas sale features a wide variety of exclusive discounts on room accommodations and dining offers from some of Cebu’s hotels and restos from November 16, 2021 to December 30, 2021.

HRRACI partners with Singapore-based WhyQueue, a marketplace for affordable luxury services of hotels in Asia, for this inaugural hospitality digital sales event. WhyQueue’s hospitality marketplace allows HRRACI to deliver a fun and convenient online shopping and gifting experiences to all of its consumers.

HRRACI made sure that we partner with WhyQueue to reach out to all the guests and followers of all hotels and resorts here in Cebu and now they can already buy through the platform. ALFRED REYES HRRACI President

With the easing of health protocols and travel requirements due to improvements in Cebu’s COVID-19 cases and the increasing vaccination turnout, HRRACI President Alfred Reyes expects that more travelers and tourists visiting Cebu may want to avail of their Christmas sale.

“HRRACI made sure that we partner with WhyQueue to reach out to all the guests and followers of all hotels and resorts here in Cebu and now they can already buy through the platform,” Reyes said.

Participating hotels and restaurants are the following: bai Hotel Cebu, Jpark Island Resort and Waterpark Cebu, Marco Polo Plaza Cebu, Dusit Thani Mactan, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino, Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino, Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown, Cebu Whitesands, Costabella, Mezzo Hotel, Amethyst Boutique Hotel Cebu, One Central Hotel, and Durhan White Beach Resort.

More hotels, resorts, and restos are also expected to join during the course of the Christmas sale.

READ MORE:

Purchased vouchers are in digital form which makes the transaction hassle-free and contactless. All vouchers are valid for one year from the date of purchase. Payment for WhyQueue transactions are done seamlessly through credit card method.

After almost two years of restrictions due to the pandemic, HRRACI’s Cebu Christmas Sale is the perfect opportunity to enjoy what Cebu’s leisure and hospitality establishments have to offer. Book great room and dining deals as a gift for yourself or for your loved ones this holiday season. Get your vouchers now at cebusale.whyqueue.shop.

ADVERTORIAL