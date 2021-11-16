Blake Lively’s directorial debut is Taylor Swift’s new music video

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Another star-studded music video has been released by Taylor Swift this week.

After the success of her short film All Too Well, the 31-year-old singer-songwriter is at it again with the release of the music video from her RED album (Taylor’s version), “I Bet You Think About Me.”

The six minute music video was starring real-life couple Miles Teller and Keleigh Teller.

This was also the directorial debut of Gossip Girl’s Blake Lively.

With the music playing, the scenes from the wedding play around Miles and Keliegh as everyone in white was shocked to see Taylor acting a little wild in her red ensembles.

She toppled down the groom’s statue on top of the wedding cake and smashed her hand over the cake and grabbed some.

The red scarf was represent again in this video as Taylor’s gift to the bride.

I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault) (Official Video) The reddest video EVER is out now. Directed by Blake Lively who SMASHED it just like I smashed this cake.https://Taylor.lnk.to/IBYTAMVideo Posted by Taylor Swift on Monday, November 15, 2021

In less than 24 hours, the music video has already reached over six millions views on Youtube as of November 16, 2021.

Who can possibly miss this music video and not love the scene where Miles imagined he was getting married to Taylor as the lyrics of the song goes, “Does it make you fee sad that the love that you’re been looking for, is the love that you had?”

Are there more surprises from you Taylor soon? Let’s wait and see.

