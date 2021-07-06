Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton tie the knot

While it may sound cliché, music has the ability to attract the same souls.

This as two iconic American singers finally tied the knot last July 3, 2021.

Singer-songwriter and lead singer for the rock-ska band No Doubt Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, also a country singer-songwriter, got married in Shelton’s ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

Stefani posted a series of photos of the intimate wedding on Instagram on Monday evening, (in U.S time), saying her dream finally came true.

“July 3rd 2021 dreams do come true !!! @blakeshelton i love you,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani)

The marriage also proved that age is just a number when two people are really in love. Stefani is 51 while Shelton is 45.

The couple’s love can be felt from the songs they co-wrote and which they dedicated for each other. The songs they recorded together were ‘Go Ahead and Break My Heart,’ ‘Nobody like you,’ ‘Happy Anywhere,’ and ‘You Make It Feel Like Christmas.’

The musical duo met while working on The Voice in 2015 and quickly fell for each other in the wake of their divorces from Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert.