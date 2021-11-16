NM Enriquez, Lim III rule Cepca weekly online chess

CEBU CITY, Philippines — National Master (NM) Rogelio Enriquez Jr. and Eladio Lim III topped last Sunday’s Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (Cepca) weekly online chess tournament billed as “Arleonn Alidani Birthday Blitz Special.”

NM Enriquez Jr, one of the ace woodpushers of the Toledo City Trojans’ in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) topped the All-Cepcans category while Lim III ruled Group B.

NM Enriquez Jr. who also serves as the head coach of the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) chess team topped the nine-round Swiss system all-Cepcans category with 7.5 points.

Former weekly champion, Jimmy Ty Jr. settled for second with 6.5 points while Eden Diano, IM Barlo Nadera, Leo Lofranco, and Rigel Amacna all scored 6.0 points to rank third to sixth, respectively based on their tie-break points.

Meanwhile, Lim III, a civil engineer based in Catbalogan City, Samar scored a total of 32 points to top the blitz competition.

Magno Dionson Jr. settled for second with 29 points while Norman Martin Olayvar placed third with 28 points. Reynaldo Flores tallied 21 points to salvage the fourth spot while Maria Kristine Lavandero landed at fifth place with 19 points. /rcg

