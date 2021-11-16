Personal grudge eyed as motive behind killing of man in Punta Princesa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Personal grudge is eyed as the possible motive behind killing of a former village watcher on Tuesday morning, November 16, 2021, in barangay Punta Princesa in Cebu City.

Police Major Janelito Marquez, chief of Labangon Police Station, identified the victim as Archival Dela Cerna, 42, a resident of Mercados Compound, Barangay Punta Princesa, Cebu City.

He was shot by a still unidentified perpetrator around 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

Marquez said that they are still coordinating with the witnesses who saw the incident and gathering additional evidence, including the possible footage from security cameras in the area.

Marquez begged off to disclose further information about the victim pending their investigation, leading to personal grudge as the possible motive. Marquez said that Dela Cerna had a previous conflict these past few days with someone.

“So far wala man siyay kaaway ngadtos iyang compound but amoa pa conduct-an og lawom nga investigation kabahin sa mga grudges nila.This is personal grudge but dili pa namo ma divulge kay respetar mis pamilya,” Marquez said.

Quoting the outcome of their initial investigation, Marquez said that Dela Cerna was outside the gate of their compound when two still unidentified men on board a motorcycle approached him.

The backrider, who was armed with still unidentified firearm, shot the victim. Initially, Marquez said that the victim sustained two gunshot wounds at the back portion of his body and reportedly in his head.

Marquez added that Dela Cerna still managed to run away from his perpetrator until he reached the house of his uncle and fell to the ground. This is where operatives found him dead.

Marquez said that an empty shell of an unknown caliber was found at the crime scene but they have no information yet on what specific caliber this was.

Meanwhile, Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that this is a separate incident from what was happened in barangay Inayawan last Monday morning, November 15, wherein two men were found dead inside their rented house.

